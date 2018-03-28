Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ring Energy Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

REI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KLR Group assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of REI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,334. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $765.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.36 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 80,793 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,692,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,398,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc (Ring) is an exploration and production company that is engaged in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The Company’s exploration and production interests are focused on Texas and Kansas. Its operations are all oil and gas exploration and production related activities in the United States.

