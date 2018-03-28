Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) Price Reaches $0.0971 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00001232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Bittrex and Huobi. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $47.51 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005379 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,033,040 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, EtherDelta, Huobi, Binance and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

