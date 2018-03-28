Rise Price Down 29.5% This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $2,029.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last week, Rise has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00079136 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009532 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00032060 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003301 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015052 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005407 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,437,775 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.