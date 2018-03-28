RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,960,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,243,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 47,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $367,253.94, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.98 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 17,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $1,913,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

