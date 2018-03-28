Robert Lunde Sells 23,500 Shares of New Carolin Gold Corp (LAD) Stock

New Carolin Gold Corp (TSE:LAD) Director Robert Lunde sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$10,105.00.

Robert Lunde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Robert Lunde bought 4,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Robert Lunde bought 10,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Robert Lunde bought 19,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$7,600.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Robert Lunde bought 1,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$645.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Robert Lunde bought 2,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Robert Lunde acquired 1,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$675.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Robert Lunde acquired 42,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$17,640.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Robert Lunde acquired 1,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$460.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Robert Lunde acquired 2,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$980.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Robert Lunde acquired 5,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$2,400.00.

New Carolin Gold stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$99.12. 516,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,272. New Carolin Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$80.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.99.

About New Carolin Gold

New Carolin Gold Corp. is a Canada-based exploration stage junior company focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of gold properties collectively known as the Ladner Gold Project. The Company’s properties are located in Southwestern British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s land package exceeds 144 square kilometers and covers Coquihalla Gold Belt.

