Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Roche performance in 2017 was strong driven by contribution from newly launched drugs. The label expansion of key drugs, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Alecensa will further drive growth. Ocrevus and Hemlibra have been successfully launched and the drugs are expected to bolster the top-line further. Roche dominates the breast cancer space with strong demand for its HER2 franchise drugs. The recently announced Ignyta acquisition will further strengthen pipeline. Approval of new drugs and a potential label expansion of existing drugs bode well for Roche as its legacy drugs like Herceptin, MabThera are facing competition from biosimilars. Novartis has already launched its biosimilar version of Rituxan/ MabThera in Europe. Amgen also obtained FDA approval for a biosimilar version of Avastin. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RHHBY. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roche has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

