Roche (ROG) Given a CHF 230 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 230 target price on Roche (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROG. Jefferies Group set a CHF 300 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS set a CHF 260 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 262 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 253.30.

Shares of ROG stock opened at CHF 219.60 on Tuesday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273. The company has a market cap of $191,160.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

