Roche (ROG) Given a CHF 300 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Roche (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 300 target price from Goldman Sachs in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 250 price target on shares of Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 260 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a CHF 275 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 226 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 253.30.

Roche (VTX:ROG) opened at CHF 219.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191,160.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87. Roche has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

