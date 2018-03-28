Rolls-Royce (RR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($14.64) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RR. Societe Generale raised shares of Rolls-Royce to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 725 ($10.02) to GBX 970 ($13.40) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 1,261 ($17.42) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 970 ($13.40) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 818 ($11.30) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 937.73 ($12.96).

Shares of Rolls-Royce (LON RR) opened at GBX 874.40 ($12.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16,820.00 and a PE ratio of 380.17. Rolls-Royce has a 12 month low of GBX 733.50 ($10.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 994.50 ($13.74).

In other Rolls-Royce news, insider Stephen Daintith sold 6,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.62), for a total value of £58,474.73 ($80,788.52). Also, insider Kevin Smith bought 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 929 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £2,638.36 ($3,645.15). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 827 shares of company stock valued at $722,271.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Civil Aerospace, Defence Aerospace, Power Systems, Marine, and Nuclear segments. The Civil Aerospace segment provides commercial aero engines, such as airlines, business aviation, and helicopter engines for various sectors of the airline and corporate jet markets, as well as aftermarket services.

