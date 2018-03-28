Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) Holdings Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,663 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Rosehill Resources worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 18,200 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $119,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,221 shares of company stock worth $334,733.

Several research analysts have commented on ROSE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Eurobank EFG started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Rosehill Resources stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Rosehill Resources Inc has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.69.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, formerly KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company is focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. It has nearly 5,000 net acres with approximately 80% held by production and drilling locations. Its drilling locations are located across ten distinct benches.

