Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rosetta Genomics (ROSG) Stock Price

News coverage about Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rosetta Genomics earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 43.9456230837186 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROSG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Genomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Rosetta Genomics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 63,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Rosetta Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

In other Rosetta Genomics news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fund Sabby bought 119,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,299.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. is engaged in developing and commercializing new diagnostic tests-based on various genomics markers, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), micro ribonucleic acid (microRNA) and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH).

