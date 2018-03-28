Roxgold (ROXG) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Roxgold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 213,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,048. The firm has a market cap of $405.87, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of -1.18. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.47.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc operates as a gold mining company. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 196 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

