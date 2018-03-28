Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) PT Lowered to $12.00

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EEP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Enbridge Energy Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge Energy Partners from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.91.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,108.44, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.22. Enbridge Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.89%. research analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,619,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,284 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 4,246,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,909 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,054 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 584.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,090,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

