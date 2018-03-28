Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (LON:RBS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 290 ($4.01) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.01) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.87) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 284.06 ($3.92).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 257.60 ($3.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30,810.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,293.33. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 221.80 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.20 ($4.20).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 25.80 ($0.36) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

