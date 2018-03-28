RPX Corp (RPXC) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RPX worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RPX in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RPX during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RPX during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in RPX during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RPX by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other RPX news, CFO David James Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPXC shares. TheStreet lowered RPX from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RPX in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RPX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of RPX stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.51. RPX Corp has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.20 million. RPX had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. RPX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. RPX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

RPX Company Profile

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services.

