RSA Insurance Group (RSA) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 740 ($10.22) target price on the insurance provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RSA. Barclays increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 669 ($9.24) to GBX 684 ($9.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($10.02) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 710 ($9.81) to GBX 730 ($10.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 674.08 ($9.31).

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 630.80 ($8.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,426.15. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 568.50 ($7.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.50 ($9.29).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported GBX 43.50 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 37.90 ($0.52) by GBX 5.60 ($0.08). The firm had revenue of GBX 759.90 billion for the quarter. RSA Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 3.21%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

