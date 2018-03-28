Rupaya Market Cap Achieves $2.04 Million (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Rupaya has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $25,179.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001922 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003678 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,551.40 or 3.22103000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00144855 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002200 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 14,245,736 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

