Rupaya Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million (CRYPTO:RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Rupaya has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $20,177.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003696 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,987.20 or 3.65398000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00128216 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003620 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002200 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 14,188,136 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

