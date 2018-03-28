RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €22.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €22.70 ($28.02) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RWE. Societe Generale set a €16.50 ($20.37) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($29.01) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($24.07) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.20 ($26.17).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €19.88 ($24.54) on Monday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($28.74). The firm has a market cap of $12,230.00 and a PE ratio of 6.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/rwe-rwe-pt-set-at-22-70-by-credit-suisse-group-updated.html.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.