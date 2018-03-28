RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RXi Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.3197088178396 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut RXi Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,924. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.33. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. It develops therapies based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform; and Samcyprone topical immunomodulatory. The company's clinical development programs include RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA compound, which is in Phase II clinical trial for preventing or reducing dermal scarring following scar revision surgery of an existing hypertrophic scar; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating retinal scarring, as well as in discovery stage for the treatment of corneal scarring.

