Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.50. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) opened at $20.14 on Monday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.75 million. equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

