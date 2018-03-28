Salesforce.com (CRM) CEO Sells $611,800.00 in Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $611,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $586,750.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $581,050.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $1,256,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $638,350.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $635,050.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $1,271,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $625,150.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $608,150.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $601,000.00.

Salesforce.com stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,823. The firm has a market cap of $85,932.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $81.55 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $364,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,972 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,435,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,255,082,000 after acquiring an additional 675,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a $144.00 target price on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr raised Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Salesforce.com (CRM) CEO Sells $611,800.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/salesforce-com-inc-crm-ceo-sells-611800-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.