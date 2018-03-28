Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €39.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SZG. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.87 ($54.16).

Salzgitter (ETR SZG) opened at €40.42 ($49.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,540.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($36.72) and a one year high of €52.40 ($64.69).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology business units. The Strip Steel business unit manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel, cold-rolled steel, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

