Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in 3M by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Vetr lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.35 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.77. 294,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,982. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $188.62 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $131,152.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

