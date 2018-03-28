Sandler O’Neill Analysts Give Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) a $26.00 Price Target

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) received a $26.00 price target from investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCBG. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 7,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,082. The company has a market capitalization of $425.80, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.74. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 111.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 156.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (CCB or the Bank), with banking offices located in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. It operates through commercial banking segment with over four principal services, including Banking Services (CCB), Data Processing Services (Capital City Services Company), Trust and Asset Management Services (Capital City Trust Company) and Brokerage Services (Capital City Banc Investments, Inc).

