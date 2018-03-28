Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.22 and a P/E ratio of 5,833.33. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 579 ($8.00) and a one year high of GBX 837 ($11.56).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.64) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 905 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sanne Group PLC (SNN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.40 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/sanne-group-plc-snn-declares-dividend-increase-gbx-8-40-per-share.html.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.