Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.61.

SC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

SC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,048. The firm has a market cap of $6,101.49, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.14. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,000.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

