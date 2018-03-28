Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sasol (NYSE SSL) opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sasol has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $38.75.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Sasol’s previous special dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Sasol by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sasol by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

