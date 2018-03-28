Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (EFG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,074,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index makes up 1.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index during the 4th quarter worth about $12,734,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,876 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $3,620.00 and a PE ratio of 51.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

