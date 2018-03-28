79,533 Shares in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (IWP) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,000. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. accounts for 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. stock opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. has a 12-month low of $101.80 and a 12-month high of $130.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8,910.00 and a PE ratio of 11.14.

About iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

