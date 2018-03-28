Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,125 Shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NK Lukoil PAO were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUKOY. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 110,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 22.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 294,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO in the third quarter worth about $103,548,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 52,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NK Lukoil PAO alerts:

NK Lukoil PAO stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56,919.67, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/schafer-cullen-capital-management-inc-has-11-23-million-position-in-nk-lukoil-pao-lukoy-updated.html.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

Receive News & Ratings for NK Lukoil PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NK Lukoil PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.