Orbital ATK (OA) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orbital ATK were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital ATK by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orbital ATK by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orbital ATK stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $132.50. 62,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,122. Orbital ATK has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7,663.45, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.24.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Orbital ATK will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Orbital ATK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orbital ATK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

In other news, Director Harrison H. Schmitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $32,857.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,288 shares of company stock worth $433,230. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

