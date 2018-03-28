Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 96,540 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,245,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,036,000. Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,315,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,051,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 3,960,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,375,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,987,000 after buying an additional 1,587,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. 84,232,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,034,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $43,860.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

