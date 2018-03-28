Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) Stake Decreased by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 21.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 856.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $6,769,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 149,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,910,895.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,469 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,054. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,753. Medtronic plc. has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106,342.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 90.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/schafer-cullen-capital-management-inc-sells-1045-shares-of-medtronic-plc-mdt-updated.html.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.