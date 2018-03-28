Analyzing EnerSys (ENS) and Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) and Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Schneider Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Schneider Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 3.94% 18.02% 8.49% Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

EnerSys pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Schneider Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. EnerSys pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EnerSys and Schneider Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Schneider Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

EnerSys currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Schneider Electric.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Schneider Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.37 billion 1.20 $160.21 million $2.24 30.21 Schneider Electric $27.95 billion 1.83 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than EnerSys.

Summary

EnerSys beats Schneider Electric on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. Its segments based on geographic regions consist of Americas, which consists of North and South America; EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia, which includes Asia, Australia and Oceania. The Company’s product lines include reserve power and motive power products. Its Reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Company’s motive power products are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing and other material handling applications. They are used as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Buildings, Infrastructure, Industry, and IT. The Building business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Infrastructure business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions to customers in oil and gas, electric utilities, and transportation markets. The Industry business provides automation and control solutions for customers in water, mining minerals and metals, and food beverages industries, as well as OEMs. The IT business offers power and cooling services for banking and insurance, IT, and cloud and telecom customers. Schneider Electric S.E. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France.

