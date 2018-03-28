II-VI (IIVI) and Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Head to Head Analysis

II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) and Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of II-VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Schneider Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of II-VI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares II-VI and Schneider Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI $972.05 million 2.54 $95.27 million $1.32 29.92 Schneider Electric $27.95 billion 1.83 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than II-VI.

Dividends

Schneider Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. II-VI does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for II-VI and Schneider Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI 0 1 9 0 2.90 Schneider Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

II-VI presently has a consensus target price of $53.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.20%. Given II-VI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe II-VI is more favorable than Schneider Electric.

Profitability

This table compares II-VI and Schneider Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI 8.08% 11.10% 6.67% Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

II-VI has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

II-VI beats Schneider Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names. The II-VI Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers and opto-electronic modules for use in optical communication networks and other consumer and commercial applications. The II-VI Performance Products segment designs, manufactures and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical and commercial laser imaging applications.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Buildings, Infrastructure, Industry, and IT. The Building business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Infrastructure business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions to customers in oil and gas, electric utilities, and transportation markets. The Industry business provides automation and control solutions for customers in water, mining minerals and metals, and food beverages industries, as well as OEMs. The IT business offers power and cooling services for banking and insurance, IT, and cloud and telecom customers. Schneider Electric S.E. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France.

