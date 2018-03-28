Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. 277,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,220. The firm has a market cap of $899.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

