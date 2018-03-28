Scotiabank Analysts Give Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) a $24.00 Price Target

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has been given a $24.00 target price by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPY. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.39 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

BPY stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $4,944.75, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,568,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 204,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 349,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

