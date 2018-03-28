Scott D. Grinis Sells 40,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,269,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2,549.31, a PE ratio of -578.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.86. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 78,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Scott D. Grinis Sells 40,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (ENV) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/scott-d-grinis-sells-40000-shares-of-envestnet-inc-env-stock.html.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.