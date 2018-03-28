Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,107 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 146,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,515. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The company has a market cap of $4,893.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.16). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $258,834.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

