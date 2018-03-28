Scry.info Price Tops $0.16 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $47.96 million and approximately $176,720.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00720818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012523 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00145718 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,056,960 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scry.info and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.