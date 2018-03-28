SCS Group (SCS) Announces Earnings Results

SCS Group (LON:SCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (3.70) (($0.05)) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. SCS Group had a return on equity of 82.00% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of £160.67 million during the quarter.

SCS Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 210 ($2.90). The stock had a trading volume of 10,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,434. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 and a PE ratio of 954.55. SCS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 127.13 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.27).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Paul Daccus sold 517,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £1,101,499.68 ($1,521,828.79).

About SCS Group

ScS Group plc is engaged in the provision of upholstered furniture and flooring, trading under the brand name, ScS. The Company specializes in fabric and leather sofas, and sells a range of branded and ScS branded products sold under registered trademarks, including Endurance and SiSi Italia. The Company also offers a range of third-party brands, including La-Z-Boy, G Plan and Parker Knoll.

