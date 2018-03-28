Secureworks (SCWX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.16-0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $512-516 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.29 million.Secureworks also updated its Q1 guidance to (0.06-0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCWX. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Secureworks stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Secureworks has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Secureworks stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Secureworks

Secureworks Corp. is a holding company. The Company provides intelligence-driven information security solutions. The Company is focused on protecting the Company’s clients from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable companies to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

