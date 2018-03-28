Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 96,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,544.92, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $195.50 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $620.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.89 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.31%. equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-has-6-90-million-position-in-bio-rad-laboratories-bio-updated.html.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.