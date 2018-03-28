Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Position Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.12% of Universal Electronics worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 40.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Electronics Inc has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $72.50.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Universal Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $181.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $147,469.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $181,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

