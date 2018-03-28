Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 32,554 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,862 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.77% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 150,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 174,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 89.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 281.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $57,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. 12,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,094.81, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 11.13%. equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

