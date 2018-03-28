Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 14,300 Shares of Ares Management LP (ARES)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management LP (NYSE:ARES) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.61% of Ares Management worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,778,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.2% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,086,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 159,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ares Management by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 273,890 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Ares Management by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 820,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 401,265 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 381,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,026. Ares Management LP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.37 million. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ares Management LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management, L.P. is an alternative asset manager. The Company offers its investors a range of investment strategies. It operates through three segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment manages credit strategies across the non-investment grade credit universe in the United States and Europe.

