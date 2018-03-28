SegWit2x 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $196,207.00 (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One SegWit2x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00016378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit and Negocie Coins. SegWit2x has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $196,207.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SegWit2x has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00720858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

SegWit2x Coin Profile

SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X. The official website for SegWit2x is b2x-segwit.io. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit.

SegWit2x Coin Trading

SegWit2x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Negocie Coins, YoBit and Exrates. It is not currently possible to purchase SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

