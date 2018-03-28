Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.895 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.16. 77,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,808. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $100.63 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28,080.55, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

