Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sells $203,150.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $203,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Semtech stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 538,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,420. The company has a market capitalization of $2,697.43, a PE ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.65. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,465,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,317,000 after buying an additional 336,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after buying an additional 215,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Semtech by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sells $203,150.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/semtech-co-smtc-director-james-t-lindstrom-sells-5000-shares-updated.html.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.